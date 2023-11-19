Bruno Fernandes urges Erik ten Hag to sign 19-year-old wonderkid

Bruno Fernandes has urged his club to try and sign Portugal and Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves.

Manchester United are currently in the midst of an injury crisis as they try to keep their head above water as we enter the busy Christmas period.

With Casemiro sidelined with a fresh hamstring injury and Mason Mount struggling to make the impact many expected, reinforcements in midfield are badly needed.

Erik ten Hag’s side has been linked with a host of potential names but club captain, Fernandes, believes they should sign Benfica wonderkid, Neves.

‘It has to be the Man United coach who says whether he has a place or not,’ Fernandes told Sport TV via The Sun.

‘He is a great player, I don’t know if he would have a place or not. It depends on the coach and his ideas.

‘I would really like to have him by my side because he has quality and will have a bright future.’

The 19-year-old quickly established himself in the Benfica team after Enzo Fernandez’s move to Chelsea and was a crucial part of the side that won the Portuguese league last season.

Neves impressed on his international debut against Bosnia and Herzegovina in October but if United were to make a move for him, it won’t be cheap.