Due to a personal matter, Kieran Trippier has departed from the England national team squad.

The Three Lions are set to travel to Skopje for the Euro 2024 qualification match against North Macedonia on Monday. Newcastle issued a statement on Sunday morning, confirming the unspecified personal issue leading to Trippier’s early departure.

Having played the entire 90 minutes in the 2-0 victory over Malta on Friday night, the defender’s absence adds to Gareth Southgate’s challenges in the full-back positions, already impacted by injuries to Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell. Levi Colwill, an alternative at left-back, withdrew after his call-up, while Reece James stayed at Chelsea due to a recent issue.

England has yet to announce a replacement for Trippier ahead of Monday’s game.

Options on the right of defence include Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, and the uncapped Rico Lewis, while Fikayo Tomori was deployed on the wing against Malta.

In the final Euro qualifying game England will now likely have to play a versatile right-back such as Rico Lewis in the left-back slot.