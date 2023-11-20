Alan Pardew calls Newcastle star a “must take” for EURO 2024

Speaking on talkSPORT, Alan Pardew has stated that Newcastle star Anthony Gordon is a “must take” for England ahead of EURO 2024.

Pardew spoke on his excitement around the 22-year-old, stating the case for Gordon to be on the plane for EURO 2024.

He said he believes he would be a great option off the bench, and that he could add something to this England group.

Pardew also mentioned the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish as other names who are competing for a similar position as Gordon.

"For me, Anthony Gordon is a must take [for Euro 2024], in my opinion." "He'd be a good option off the bench. I'd get him in the group as soon as possible." Alan Pardew calls for Gareth Southgate to call up 'exciting' Anthony Gordon

Gordon has had a great start to the current campaign with Newcastle, making 17 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals, providing two assists and totalling 1,279 minutes of football thus far.

He has been essential for Eddie Howe’s side, pressing from the front, and adding intensity. His work both on but more importantly off the ball is a big reason he is viewed so positively by managers.

Gordon has already equalled his goal tally from last campaign, where he scored four goals in 34 appearances. He also had no assists last season, meaning he has already provided two more goal involvements than his previous campaign.