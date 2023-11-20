West Ham forward Michail Antonio could now reportedly be out for up to nine months, after suffering a knee injury on international duty.

According to the Telegraph, Antonio suffered an injury in Jamaica’s clash with Canada in a CONCACAF Nations League game.

He supposedly played on for 10 minutes after sustaining the injury, with West Ham reportedly “furious” that he continued.

Antonio has already made 14 appearances for the Hammers this campaign, scoring two goals, providing two assists and totalling 884 minutes of football.

Both of his goals came at the start of the season in important games, helping his side to wins against Chelsea and Brighton early in the campaign.

West Ham currently sit 9th in the Premier League on 17 points, winning five, drawing two and losing five of their opening 12 fixtures.

An injury to Antonio could lead to opportunities for the likes of Danny Ings and Divin Mubama upfront, however Jarrod Bowen has also been used as a centre forward as of late.