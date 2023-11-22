Kai Havertz speaks on Arsenal “like a big family”

Summer signing Kai Havertz has spoken on Arsenal being like “a big family” on the training ground, and how he viewed the Gunners looking like a family from the outside.

Speaking on the official Arsenal website, Havertz said when playing against Arsenal he “got the feeling” they were like a family, and when he joined it was exactly as he imagined.

Havertz said the “togetherness of the club from the players and the fans” was a big factor for him joining the club.

The likes of Jorginho (who Havertz played with at Chelsea) and Declan Rice (who he knew through Mason Mount from his Chelsea days) were two names highlighted by the German when speaking on settling in, and his integration to the side.

Havertz has made 19 appearances already for Arsenal this season in all competitions, scoring one goal, providing one assist and totalling 1,248 minutes of football.

Both of his goal contributions come from his 12 appearances in the Premier League, where he has played as a striker and a central midfielder so far this season.

Mikel Arteta has used Havertz in both these roles this season so far, and we have recently seen Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann use Havertz as a left-back, showing his versatility.