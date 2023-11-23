“Quite hopeful” – Man United might have some good news to celebrate this weekend

The current season has been devoid of celebratory moments for Man United, but that could be about to change this weekend.

Erik ten Hag’s side have looked a shadow of the team that showed up for the Dutchman week after week in the previous campaign, and that’s a shame.

This storied outfit looks as far away from winning anything than at any point since Sir Alex Ferguson decided to call it quits 10 years ago.

It’s true that the squad have been beset by injuries to key players, however, most other clubs have also had to deal with similar issues.

They really could do with some good news and it looks like they could soon get it.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, ten Hag is hoping to welcome Luke Shaw back into the first-team fold after his long-term injury.

???????? Ten Hag: “Luke Shaw has been training for two weeks with the team”. “We are quite hopeful that he will return to the squad for Sunday’s game”. pic.twitter.com/ZuL733pNav — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 23, 2023

“Luke Shaw has been training for two weeks with the team,” the Red Devils manager was quoted as saying.

“We are quite hopeful that he will return to the squad for Sunday’s game.”

The balance that Shaw will give to United’s back line can’t be overstated.

Not only that, the team will surely also notice the benefit of having the England international as a supplementary attacking presence.

United are undoubtedly a better side with him in it than without, but whether ten Hag will want to ease him in gently given just how physical the match at Everton is expected to be, only the Dutchman can decide.