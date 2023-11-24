Liverpool may have the upper hand in any negotiations for Leroy Sane this summer.

Christian Falk reported that the German international is opposed to a potential return to Manchester City amid alleged interest from their league rivals.

“The big question around Leroy has always been about his mentality. This was a big discussion with Pep Guardiola,” the German journalist wrote in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

“Speaking of which, there were rumours around Manchester City also being interested in the player – I heard this was an option, but I also heard that Sane doesn’t want to go back there.

“Jurgen Klopp is a coach who can get his players to buy into the work rate you need at Liverpool. This would be an intelligent move for Liverpool to get Sane, as he has everything; if you can add a working mentality to this (which Jurgen Klopp can perhaps give him), he would be perfect for Liverpool.

“Leroy Sane made a huge development at Bayern Munich regarding his work rate in recent years, tracking back in addition to his offensive output. Now you see why he’s so good now, as he’s also doing this job.”

This comes amid reports of ongoing Saudi interest in Mo Salah following a failed attempt to land the No.11’s signature in the prior summer transfer window.

READ MORE: Christian Falk: Harry Kane’s potential return to Tottenham clarified amid ‘matching right’

Could Liverpool really let their record-breaking man go?

It seems unfathomable that Jurgen Klopp’s side would even consider parting ways with a player that has brought a fanbase so much joy since his arrival in 2017.

The record-breaking wide man’s current terms are nonetheless set to expire in 2025, which raises serious questions over his club’s intentions regarding a potential extension.

Liverpool could, one imagine, secure some serious cash for the 31-year-old next year, which would be pumped back into the squad.

That said, it’s hard to imagine any player, even Bayern’s Sane, being capable of filling his boots at Anfield.