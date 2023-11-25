Director confirms they are not selling goalscorer to Newcastle United

As Newcastle’s injury crisis deepens, so their need to strengthen in certain areas increases.

The January transfer market can’t come soon enough for the Magpies who have, to date, 15 players out according to Premier Injuries.

It’s by far the most in the English top-flight and it could have a marked effect on their Champions League aspirations as well as domestically.

Eddie Howe will doubtless have already targeted the player or players that he wants to acquire early in the new year, with the Saudi Public Investment Fund expected to do their level best to ensure that those targets are secured.

One player who has been mentioned as a possible signing is Werder Bremen hit-man, Marvin Ducksch.

The 29-year-old has five goals and three assists in 11 Bundesliga games (one as sub) this season according to WhoScored.

Whilst that type of hit rate would be just what Howe ordered, he’s destined to be disappointed.

“A winter transfer is not an option for us,” Werder’s sporting director, Clemens Fritz , said to BILD.

Rather than spending time trying to convince player or club otherwise, the Magpies hierarchy would to well to swiftly move on to any other targets that they’ve identified as being players that can do the job required.

The club may even wait to see just how the land lies in the Champions League before making their next move, as budget could, ultimately, affect who they go after.