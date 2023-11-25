Exclusive: ‘Would be mad’ – Fabrizio Romano discusses Gavi’s replacement at Barcelona

When Gavi got injured when playing for Spain a week ago, it was evident immediately that he had sustained a serious injury.

The heartbeat of the Spanish national team and Barcelona, the youngster won’t be setting foot on a pitch until the beginning of next season, his Euro 2024 dreams almost certainly crushed unless he makes a miracle recovery.

Even if he does just that, it’s unlikely he’ll be the same tenacious bulldog he has been to this point, given that thoughts of his knee giving way again will be in the back of his mind.

Just look at Ansu Fati ‘before and after,’ and they are like two different players.

It’s no wonder that the powers that be at Barcelona are incredibly angry with the Spanish Football Federation for playing Gavi in what was essentially a meaningless match, given that Spain had already made it through to the European Championship as group winners.

Fabrizio Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, discussed thoughts on a replacement.

‘There’s nothing to announce of course regarding a replacement for Gavi despite the rumours,’ he said.

‘It’s November guys, and Gavi only got injured a few days ago. It would be mad to already have a replacement in mind, and I can confirm that nothing is happening now.

‘Barça will take their time and discuss things internally, they’re not in a hurry and their priority is still to register Vitor Roque.’

Whilst Romano’s thoughts are spot on, the club do need to at least give some thought and clarity to the situation in the near future.

Perhaps they have a graduate from their La Masia academy that can do a job for a few months, which would not only save them a pretty penny, but give a boost to those youngsters at the club who still have dreams, just like Gavi, of being a mainstay in the first team.