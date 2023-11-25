Video: Jamie Carragher labels Liverpool “extremely lucky” following Man City draw

Man City and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and following the clash Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has labelled his old side “extremely lucky”.

The Premier League champions were the better of the two teams in the first half but the second was a more even affair.

However, City had a goal ruled out that would have made it 2-0 to Pep Guardiola’s side but it was chalked off as Manuel Akanji had a hand on Alisson.

Talking about the incident after the match, Carragher said the Reds were lucky to get the decision.

“For me, Liverpool and Alisson are extremely lucky,” the Sky Sports pundit said. “If the referee doesn’t give that, VAR are not saying that is a foul.”