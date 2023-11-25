Video: Jamie Carragher labels Liverpool “extremely lucky” following Man City draw

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Man City and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and following the clash Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has labelled his old side “extremely lucky”. 

The Premier League champions were the better of the two teams in the first half but the second was a more even affair.

However, City had a goal ruled out that would have made it 2-0 to Pep Guardiola’s side but it was chalked off as Manuel Akanji had a hand on Alisson.

Talking about the incident after the match, Carragher said the Reds were lucky to get the decision.

“For me, Liverpool and Alisson are extremely lucky,” the Sky Sports pundit said. “If the referee doesn’t give that, VAR are not saying that is a foul.”

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Raheem Sterling scores stunning free kick to bring Chelsea level
Klopp worried that two major Liverpool stars may have picked up serious injuries against Man City
Newcastle 1 – 0 Chelsea: Lewis Miley produces incredible assist for Alexander Isak (video)
More Stories Jamie Carragher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.