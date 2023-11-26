Exclusive: Rumoured Liverpool & Chelsea transfer target hailed as “unbelievable” by Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column today to discuss Bayer Leverkusen’s remarkable rise under Xabi Alonso this season.

The Bundesliga giants continue to show themselves to be something of a surprise package in Germany, establishing themselves as serious contenders for the title this term.

Romano has praised the work of their exciting young manager Alonso, but he also singled out German wonderkid Florian Wirtz as one of the team’s outstanding players.

Wirtz has notably been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea by the Daily Star in recent times, and it’s clear that Romano rates the 20-year-old very highly.

It remains to be seen if Wirtz is actually likely to leave Leverkusen any time soon, but it would certainly be exciting to see this top young talent in the Premier League as he starts to approach his peak years.

For now, Romano has praised the way Wirtz is influencing this exciting Leverkusen side.

“They are in superb form and I think they’re the real deal. The secret is Xabi Alonso – he’s a wonderful manager and with great mentality,” Romano said.

“As for their players, Florian Wirtz is unbelievable, Victor Boniface is also doing great but Alex Grimaldo has been top – the numbers he’s producing for a full-back are insane…and they signed him as free agent!”