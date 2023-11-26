Video: Lo Celso thunders in superb opening goal for Tottenham against Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham have taken the lead against Aston Villa thanks to a powerful effort by Giovani Lo Celso.

It’s been a frantic start to the game between Spurs and Villa today, with Dejan Kulusevski missing a great opportunity early on, while other chances also went begging.

Now, however, it’s 1-0 to Tottenham thanks to this delightful effort by Lo Celso…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Dejan Kulusevski misses great chance for Tottenham as his shot crashes against the post from close range
“Ask my agent” – Former Tottenham star doesn’t rule out moving to West Ham in January
Player’s former manager confirms he’s been “sought after by Arsenal”

Will this be enough for Tottenham to take all three points today or have Villa still got it in them to respond in this game?

More Stories Giovani Lo Celso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.