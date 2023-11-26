Video: Lo Celso thunders in superb opening goal for Tottenham against Aston Villa

Tottenham have taken the lead against Aston Villa thanks to a powerful effort by Giovani Lo Celso.

It’s been a frantic start to the game between Spurs and Villa today, with Dejan Kulusevski missing a great opportunity early on, while other chances also went begging.

Now, however, it’s 1-0 to Tottenham thanks to this delightful effort by Lo Celso…

Lo Celso gives Tottenham the lead at the Tottenham Stadium! ?? pic.twitter.com/JFcgt93kJk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 26, 2023

Will this be enough for Tottenham to take all three points today or have Villa still got it in them to respond in this game?