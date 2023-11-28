Man City aiming to gazump Arsenal and secure Gunners top January target

It isn’t just on the pitch where Man City evidently want to pound Arsenal and their other rivals into submission

In the transfer market too, dominance is clearly key.

The best way for any team to improve is to get to the top and then add to what they already have, and that appears to be something that Pep Guardiola’s side have been doing for a while now.

The best team in England over the past five years became the best in Europe last season, and with the monkey off their back finally, there’s unlikely to be too many people prepared to bet against them retaining their Premier League and Champions League crowns again.

When a team is so good, it stands to reason that they’re able to attract the best players, and Arsenal will be hoping that their major January transfer target doesn’t get his head turned.

According to 90Min, Aston Villa have indicated that they’re not interested in listening to offers for star man, Douglas Luiz, though that seemingly hasn’t deterred Arsenal, City or Liverpool.

Douglas Luiz to Arsenal, Man City or Liverpool?

City actually sold the player to Villa back in 2019, and though he never actually played a minute for them before his switch to Villa Park, Luiz would at least know what was coming were he to and Villa accede to any bids.

An Arsenal or Liverpool move would represent an unknown, which could affect any decision should Unai Emery eventually accept what appears inevitable.

