Video: Garnacho’s brilliant gesture as he gifts ‘goal of the season’ boots to young fan

After scoring what is sure to become the Premier League’s goal of the season for 2023/24, Man United ace, Alejandro Garnacho, made one young fan’s day.

Greeting supporters whilst in his car, he handed over the boots he had worn against Everton when scoring a goal that will be talked about for years.

The youngster, who is believed to have had a recent birthday, burst into tears at the Argentinian’s generosity.

What a brilliant gesture and a brilliant moment to capture on video. A lot is said and written about footballer’s these days, but these types of moments restores a little faith.