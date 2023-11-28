Video: Man United eye £202k per week ace with just two goals in 23/24

Man United’s desperation for a new striker clearly knows no bounds after they were linked with one that has just two league goals this season.

Former Chelsea flop, Timo Werner, has seen his career take another nosedive back at RB Leipzig, and the £202k per week (Capology) star appears to be looking for pastures new.

According to Sky Sports Germany, via a report on Sky Sports News, the Red Devils have Werner on their list.

Were they to sign him, he’d be joining a front line that just can’t score enough goals in the Premier Legue this season.

Marcus Rashford (2 goals), Rasmus Hojlund (0 goals), Anthony Martial (1 goal) and Antony (0 goals) – all stats via WhoScored – hint at their current problems, which Timo Werner is unlikely to solve.

BREAKING: Man Utd have made enquiries about RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and the player is a potential target in January, according to Sky ?? ? pic.twitter.com/r41kVJWgzR — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 27, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News