Manchester United star faces potential ban under FIFA rules

According to Daily Mail, Andre Onana could be banned from playing for Manchester United if he refuses to join the Cameroon squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The summer signing has come under fire for his poor error-ridden performances this season.

He has already made a number of howlers leading directly to goals and he was at it again during the mid-week Champions League game against Galatasaray.

Two outrageous mistakes helped the Turkish club to gain an important point against United which puts the English club at the bottom of the group.

The keeper fears for his place at United which is why it was reported that he is considering rejecting a call-up to AFCON.

But if Cameroon select him for their squad and he refuses to join them, Onana could be banned from playing for Manchester United during that period under FIFA rules.

According to FIFA’s rules, a player selected by their national team cannot play for their club during the international release period unless the association agrees otherwise.

As reported by The Sun, FIFA’s regulations state:

‘A player who has been called up by his association for one of its representative teams is, unless otherwise agreed by the relevant association, not entitled to play for the club with which he is registered during the period for which he has been released or should have been released… plus an additional period of five days.’

Onana has established himself as the number one for his country and is expected to get a call for the AFCON.

The former Inter goalkeeper has a big decision to make. Refuse to play for the country and he becomes a villain at home as well as risks getting banned by FIFA.

Plays for the country and he risks losing his place in the United team.