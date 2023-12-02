Roberto De Zerbi in line for new Brighton contract amid Man United links

Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly preparing to offer Roberto De Zerbi a new contract amid interest from Manchester United.

The 44-year-old Italian, who guided Brighton into this season’s Europa League, has impressed massively since he replaced Graham Potter just over one year ago.

And following his recent managerial displays, the former Sassuolo boss is thought to be attracting some high-profile interest, including from United, who are set to welcome Sir Jim Ratcliffe to their board following his successful 25 per cent investment stake.

A report from TEAMtalk earlier this week revealed the Red Devils have earmarked De Zerbi as Erik Ten Hag’s replacement should the Dutchman fail to turn the side’s fortunes around soon.

However, despite the 20-time league winners admiring him, De Zerbi, according to Football Insider, is ‘happy’ with life at the AMEX Stadium and could even pen a new deal.

Although the Italian’s current contract doesn’t expire until 2026 there is hope he will quash suggestions he is ready to ditch the Seagulls by committing his future to the club.