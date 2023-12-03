49ers wanted Premier League boss over Daniel Farke at Leeds

Leeds United’s hierarchy reportedly had a different managerial preference to Daniel Farke.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, who has revealed how Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper was the club’s first choice to replace former boss Jesse Marsch.

Although Farke ended up taking charge at Elland Road, Forest’s Cooper, who helped guide the Tricky Trees back to the Premier League two seasons ago, was the 49ers Enterprise’s top pick.

Despite not landing their top managerial target, Leeds United’s new owners will be pleased with how Farke is doing.

The German has won 11 of his first 19 Championship games, and with the Whites now sitting third in the table, the former Norwich City boss will be hoping he can finish the season in one of the promotion spots.