Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has fallen down the pecking order at the North London club since the signing of David Raya.

The 25-year-old was a key player for Arsenal last season and he helped them challenge for the Premier League title. He is no longer a regular starter for them and the player has been linked with an exit from the club.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed to Give Me Sport that the player could hold showdown talks with manager Mikel Arteta regarding his future soon. However, a January exit might not be on the cards.

Arsenal might not want to weaken their squad midway through the season and therefore any transfer might have to wait until the summer transfer window. The player has been linked with a move to Wolves, but he is a West Brom fan and the rivalry between the two clubs could scupper any potential move.

In addition to that, Jacobs has revealed that several Premier League clubs are keen on the Arsenal goalkeeper and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

He said: “There’s always that feeling at the back of your mind if you’re playing well. There’s always that sense of what if Jordan Pickford gets injured and you’re not playing. Does it suddenly mean somebody else is picked as the No.1 at Euro 2024? It’s quite a complicated situation.

“I think that the player’s perspective is going to be very important. He’ll have to sit down with Mikel Arteta and have a very frank conversation. But there’s no guarantee that this will be January rather than the summer.

A player of his quality deserves to play regularly, and he will feel that regular football at the club level would improve his chances of holding down the starting spot for the England national team.

Currently, Jordan Pickford is the first-choice goalkeeper for the Three Lions, but Ramsdale is certainly good enough to challenge him for the starting spot.