Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the Juventus attacker Matias Soule.

The 20-year-old Argentine attacker is on loan at Italian club Frosinone and he has been outstanding for them this season. The highly talented attacker has six goals in 13 league appearances so far and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club.

A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport claims that Newcastle could be able to sign the player for a fee of around €20-25 million and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies follow up on their interest with the concrete proposal to sign the player.

They could certainly use more quality in the wide areas and Soule is capable of operating on either flank. He will add pace, flair, goals and creativity to the side. The 20-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him. Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Newcastle have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players and Soule would be another superb future investment for them. The youngster is likely to be tempted to join them if they can promise him ample game time.

It would be a major step up in his career and he will look to prove himself in the Premier League. The Magpies will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification this season and they need quality additions in January in order to finish the season strongly.