45-cap International open to joining Newcastle amid January links

Newcastle United are in the market for a new goalkeeper ahead of the January transfer window and they are thought to be keen on David De Gea.

A report from the Telegraph claims that the former Manchester United goalkeeper is open to joining Newcastle if the opportunity arises. First-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope is currently sidelined for several weeks with an injury and the Magpies must look to bring in a quality replacement.

They have Martin Dubravka at their disposal, and it remains to be seen whether Eddie Howe is prepared to trust him as the first-choice keeper until Pope returns to action.

De Gea is currently a free agent and he could prove to be a quality short-term acquisition for the Premier League club. He has proven his quality in English football over the years and he has won multiple trophies with Manchester United.

He has the mentality, experience and quality to be an invaluable addition to the Newcastle dressing room.

The Magpies need to bring in the right players in January in order to finish the season strongly and secure Champions League qualification. Someone like De Gea could be a positive influence on and off the pitch.

Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to offer him a lucrative deal as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

The 45-cap Spanish international is still only 33 and he will feel that he has a lot to offer at the highest level. He will look to prove his worth once again in the Premier League, if the move to Newcastle works out.