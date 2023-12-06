Dean Smith is reportedly in contention for a new role as head coach of Charlotte FC in the MLS.

The former Aston Villa manager has been without a job since the end of last season when he took over an interim position with Leicester City.

Unfortunately, his appointment was not enough to revive the squad as they subsequently got relegated after finishing in 18th on 34 points, just two away from safety.

But after over six months away from football, Smith could make a return to management with MLS side Charlotte FC.

The American side finished 9th in the table and is looking to bring in a new manager before the start of next year’s season.

According to GOAL, Smith has already been interviewed for the position alongside Chelsea legend Frank Lampard who is also considering a return to coaching.

The job could give the former Aston Villa manager a chance to move close to his son Jamie who plays for the North Carolina club, Greenville Triumph.

The report also goes on to reveal that if an appointment is made it will be announced at some point this month.