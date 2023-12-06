Dean Smith set to compete with Chelsea legend for new managerial role

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Dean Smith is reportedly in contention for a new role as head coach of Charlotte FC in the MLS.

The former Aston Villa manager has been without a job since the end of last season when he took over an interim position with Leicester City.

Unfortunately, his appointment was not enough to revive the squad as they subsequently got relegated after finishing in 18th on 34 points, just two away from safety.

But after over six months away from football, Smith could make a return to management with MLS side Charlotte FC.

More Stories / Latest News
Ange Postecoglou set to push for ‘quick’ Everton defender in January
Crystal Palace could complete bargain signing of former Manchester City star in January
Former Arsenal and Chelsea star says the EUROS could be his “last competition” revealing 2024 retirement hint

The American side finished 9th in the table and is looking to bring in a new manager before the start of next year’s season.

According to GOAL, Smith has already been interviewed for the position alongside Chelsea legend Frank Lampard who is also considering a return to coaching.

The job could give the former Aston Villa manager a chance to move close to his son Jamie who plays for the North Carolina club, Greenville Triumph.

The report also goes on to reveal that if an appointment is made it will be announced at some point this month.

More Stories Dean Smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.