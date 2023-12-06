Chelsea & Newcastle rival Manchester United for €50million-plus transfer

Chelsea and Newcastle United are reportedly the latest two clubs to show an interest in the transfer of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who would likely cost at least €50million and possibly slightly more.

This is according to a report from Sport, which is cited and translated by Sport Witness, and it seems the Catalan publication is taking a look at what could lie in store next for the former Barcelona defender.

Todibo had a spell at Barca as a youngster which perhaps came too soon for him, though he’s now looking hugely impressive in Ligue 1 with Nice, and another big move could be on the horizon for him.

This latest report names Chelsea and Newcastle as suitors for Todibo, while Fabrizio Romano has previously informed CaughtOffside of Manchester United tracking the Frenchman for some time.

Todibo could surely strengthen most of these clubs, with Man Utd in need of a long-term successor to Raphael Varane, who has recently fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, meanwhile, aren’t having the best season, so might also do well to bring in someone like Todibo to help improve their performances, with 39-year-old Thiago Silva also now surely heading towards the end of his career.

Newcastle will also hope to continue growing their ambitious project, and Todibo would surely fit the bill as a reasonably-priced young player with his best years ahead of him.