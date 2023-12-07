Big boost for Man United as Ten Hag welcomes 13-goal forward back to full training

Man United received a boost on Thursday as winger Amad Diallo returned to full training after a long-term knee injury.

The 21-year-old entered the season with ambitions of breaking into the Premier League club’s first team but suffered a huge setback when he injured his knee during pre-season. The problem required surgery and the youngster has been out of action until now.

Man United confirmed on Thursday, via Fabrizio Romano, that Diallo is now back in full training and that the Red Devils star will continue to work his way back to full fitness.

Ten Hag has been light in forward areas in recent weeks and the return of Diallo will provide him with more options heading into the festive period.

?? Good news for Man United today as Amad Diallo returns to full training with the first-team squad. “Amad gets back to fitness after a knee injury”, the club confirm. pic.twitter.com/3IRGLFub9M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2023

Diallo is coming off the back of an impressive season in the Championship where he spent a campaign on loan with Sunderland.

The winger, who can also play in several different positions, scored 13 goals and assisted further three across 37 league games for the Black Cats and will be hoping to pick up where he left off when he returns to action for Man United.