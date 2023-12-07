Man United ready to sell big-name trio in clear-out, but two other senior players now likely to stay

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell three big names in the form of Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in a bid to clear out some players to help fund potential signings.

None of these players have had much of a positive impact at Old Trafford recently, so it’s not too surprising to see that they could all be on the way out, with Sancho in particular proving a big disappointment in his time at the club, and falling completely out of favour with Erik ten Hag this season.

Still, the Independent claiming that Casemiro and Varane also seem to be surplus to requirements is perhaps a bit more of a surprise, with both experienced players mostly performing well for the Red Devils when called upon, even if neither are in their peak years right now.

The report goes on to mention the need to sell before buying, while it’s also suggested that two other players whose futures had been in doubt are now likely to stay.

The players in question are Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, with the Independent stating that Ten Hag is pleased with how those two have fought back to regain their places after looking out of favour back in the summer.

One imagines it would make sense to shift out some of the team’s older players in favour of recruiting younger targets, with Jean-Clair Todibo mentioned as one in the Independent’s report.