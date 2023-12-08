“I’m so sorry” – Pep Guardiola fuels transfer rumours after apologising to City star

Kalvin Phillips looks almost destined to leave the club after his manager openly apologised to him during his press conference on Friday.

The England midfielder has had a torrid time at the club since arriving at Manchester City from Leeds last year.

Phillips has been starved of minutes on the bench despite the absence of Rodri for several games this season.

Instead, Pep Guardiola has chosen to play youngster Rico Lewis out of position in the holding midfield role or on a number of occasions, Manuel Akanji.

The Spanish manager clearly doesn’t rate the English midfielder with many believing that he is destined to leave the club in January.

These rumours have only been fuelled by Guardiola’s latest comments as he claims he “struggles to see him” in his team.

“He doesn’t deserve what has happened to him and I’m so sorry.” He said on Friday via Sky Sports.

“The only thing I can say about him is I am asking for good personalities and characters and he is a perfect example. And after that, I have to give him something and I didn’t do that.”