Man United meet Bundesliga club to discuss extraordinary swap deal related to £73m forward

Man United met with Borussia Dortmund on Friday to discuss a potential swap deal which would see Donyell Malen move to Old Trafford in exchange for the out-of-favour Jadon Sancho.

That is according to Christian Falk, who reports that Dortmund would be happy to allow Malen to move to Man United but will demand Sancho or €30m in return.

This would be an extraordinary deal for United to complete as this information states that the German club sees the English winger as only being a €30m player.

Man United signed the 23-year-old from the Bundesliga club in 2021 for £73m and this would see the Manchester club take a huge loss on that investment.

However, Erik ten Hag is desperate to get the Englishman out of the door and this is one way of achieving that.

Sancho is currently banished from all activities related to the Man United first team following a dispute in early September in which the winger essentially called Ten Hag a liar after he was dropped from a squad to play Arsenal having not trained up to standard, according to his manager.

The 23-year-old is certain to leave Old Trafford next month and it is fair to say that Dortmund would be getting the best out of this deal if it were to happen as the winger would be an incredible signing if they can help him rediscover the form he showed at the German club previously.