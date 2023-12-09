So far in this 2023/24 Premier League season, West Ham have blown hot and cold.

As their most recent win at Tottenham Hotspur showed, when David Moyes’ side are in the mood, they are a match for any of their opponents, but the east Londoners have still crumbled far too often in games to ensure that they can build up some consistency in their results.

If they’re able to stem the flow of losses – five already in their 15 games – there’s every chance that they can climb up the Premier League table and into the European places.

The club’s inconsistency has been mirrored by Said Benrahma’s. The 28-year-old hasn’t scored in 17 appearances in all competitions and has only managed two assists, per WhoScored.

In that sort of form, it’s no wonder that David Moyes has only played the Algerian in patches.

Benrahma has only managed a full 90 minutes once in the Premier League this season, and that came in the very first match of the season against Bournemouth on August 12 (WhoScored).

Back in July, The Guardian (subscription required) reported that the Hammers were ready to listen to offers for the player, who was believed to be happy to move on, however, Fennec Football note that he’s now ready to turn down offers from the Saudi Pro League in order to continue his career at the London Stadium.