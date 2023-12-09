Chelsea to sanction £35m January departure for 24-year-old, Crystal Palace keen

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old was expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the start of the season as well but a move did not work out. The defender is now expected to leave the club during the January transfer window.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he has been frozen out of the Chelsea side. A January transfer would be ideal for all parties and Chelsea could look to cash in on him for a fee of around €35 million.

A report from TeamTalk claims that Crystal Palace are well placed to sign the player and it remains to be seen whether the Eagles can get the deal done. Crystal Palace need to bring in a quality defender and Chalobah would be a superb long-term investment for them.

The 24-year-old is capable of operating as the fullback as well as a central defender. He has the potential to develop into a reliable Premier League performer and regular first-team football could help him fulfil his potential.

The reported £35 million asking price seems reasonable for a player of his potential and he could justify the investment in the long run.

Clubs like Bayern Munich were keeping tabs on the player last summer and it remains to be seen whether the German champions decide to return for him in the upcoming transfer window.