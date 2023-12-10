15 goals in 18 games: Chelsea add striker to transfer wish-list after lethal form in front of goal

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have added another striker to their wish-list, with Sporting Lisbon goal machine Viktor Gyokeres alongside names like Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney.

The Blues still seem to be making Osimhen and Toney their priority targets, but Gyokeres’ fine form for Sporting has also earned him a place on the west Londoners’ list of options in that position, according to Si Phillips Talks Chelsea.

Gyokeres was something of a surprise signing for Sporting this summer as he joined the Portuguese giants from Coventry City, but he’s proven a superb addition to their squad with an impressive run of 15 goals in 18 games in all competitions so far this season.

One imagines the prolific Sweden international could certainly do a job for this struggling Chelsea side, with Mauricio Pochettino in need of a more proven centre-forward to lead his attack.

Viktor Gyokeres is on Chelsea’s radar
More Stories / Latest News
Aston Villa to intensify pursuit of €60-rated Arsenal, Liverpool target after Emery’s request
Bayern Munich v Manchester UCL team line-ups, live stream, TV details and tickets
Man United reach new low against Bournemouth as they achieve unwanted first in the Premier League

Nicolas Jackson hasn’t made the most convincing start to life at Chelsea, while Christopher Nkunku has been out with a long-term injury, and it remains to be seen what kind of impact he’ll be able to make when he returns.

If CFC can get a deal done for Gyokeres it could be smart business, though it remains to be seen if Sporting could be persuaded to sell the 25-year-old so soon after signing him.

More Stories Viktor Gyokeres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.