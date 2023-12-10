15 goals in 18 games: Chelsea add striker to transfer wish-list after lethal form in front of goal

Chelsea have added another striker to their wish-list, with Sporting Lisbon goal machine Viktor Gyokeres alongside names like Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney.

The Blues still seem to be making Osimhen and Toney their priority targets, but Gyokeres’ fine form for Sporting has also earned him a place on the west Londoners’ list of options in that position, according to Si Phillips Talks Chelsea.

Gyokeres was something of a surprise signing for Sporting this summer as he joined the Portuguese giants from Coventry City, but he’s proven a superb addition to their squad with an impressive run of 15 goals in 18 games in all competitions so far this season.

One imagines the prolific Sweden international could certainly do a job for this struggling Chelsea side, with Mauricio Pochettino in need of a more proven centre-forward to lead his attack.

Nicolas Jackson hasn’t made the most convincing start to life at Chelsea, while Christopher Nkunku has been out with a long-term injury, and it remains to be seen what kind of impact he’ll be able to make when he returns.

If CFC can get a deal done for Gyokeres it could be smart business, though it remains to be seen if Sporting could be persuaded to sell the 25-year-old so soon after signing him.