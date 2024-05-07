Arsenal now main contenders for €100million attacker transfer

Arsenal are reportedly now the leading contenders to seal the transfer of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The €100million-rated Sweden international is set to become available in the near future, with a release clause kicking in, and with the Gunners seemingly showing a strong interest in him.

Arsenal need a new striker and one imagines Gyokeres is going to be one of the names at the top of their list, though Fabrizio Romano has also spoken about Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal being another possibility to keep an eye on.

Gyokeres is arguably the more impressive player, however, even if Sesko is younger and probably cheaper, so might make more sense as a smart long-term investment.

Gyokeres transfer: Arsenal in strongest position

Reports in Portugal now claim Arsenal are in the strongest position to sign Gyokeres, so fans will no doubt hope this proves accurate.

It might still be a bit early to know for sure who AFC are going to make their priority, with Romano previously telling CaughtOffside that the north London giants are still considering how much of their budget to use on this position.

“Arsenal have been scouting Sporting players multiple times this year, so Gyokeres is a player they appreciate, alongside Alexander Isak at Newcastle. They also appreciate Benjamin Sesko at RB Leipzig, so it’s still early days and Arsenal are exploring the strikers market, but let’s see what they’re going to decide in terms of the budget,” Romano said in today’s column.

Gyokeres has also been linked with the likes of Chelsea in recent times, but one imagines Mikel Arteta’s side would surely have the advantage due to having Champions League football to offer next season.