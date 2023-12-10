Video: Former Liverpool man Harry Wilson scores a stunner from outside the box vs West Ham

Former Liverpool man Harry Wilson has scored a left-footed banger from outside the box to score the fourth for Fulham against West Ham.

The Cottagers have put on a dominant show against David Moyes’ side as they currently lead by four goals to nil.

Raul Jiminez, Willian and Tosin Adarabioyo were on the scoresheet in the first half before Harry Wilson scored in the 60th minute.

It was a typical Harry Wilson goal as he received the pass from Cairney on the right, before taking a touch and unleashing a powerful strike from outside the box straight into the top corner.

Watch the goal below: