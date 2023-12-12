Kingsley Coman drops huge hint over potential Premier League move

Kingsley Coman has expressed contentment with his current club, Bayern Munich, but hasn’t ruled out a potential move to the Premier League in the future.

Since joining Bayern in 2015, Coman has accumulated 286 appearances, scoring 62 goals and providing 66 assists. Having secured numerous honours, including eight Bundesliga titles and a Champions League triumph, he extended his contract with Bayern until June 2027 after the 2022 World Cup.

While confirming interest from other clubs, Coman remains open to future possibilities in the Premier League.

Coman has been the subject of ongoing transfer speculation, with reported interest from several Premier League and European clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, and Real Madrid.

While being linked with potential exits from Bayern, the French international has acknowledged his curiosity about the possibility of playing for a Premier League club in the future.

“The Premier League is one of the leagues, if not the league, with the most challenges and intensity. It is definitely a league I would like to play in one day but you don’t know what could happen in football,” Coman told Sky Sports.

The attraction of the Premier League is hard to resist and somebody that still wants to be competitive in a new atmosphere, like Coman, could desire a move to England to a huge club – especially considering the previous linked interest from Man United, Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea.