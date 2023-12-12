Chris Sutton has urged Manchester United to release Marcus Rashford from his Old Trafford nightmare.

Despite coming through the Red Devils’ prestigious youth academy and bursting onto the scene when he was just 16 years old, Rashford, now 26, has failed to take his career to the next level.

Proving why he is one of the Premier League’s most inconsistent forwards, Rashford, after netting 30 times last season, has managed just two goals in 20 games, across all competitions, this term.

And Sutton, who spoke to Ian Ladyman on the ‘It’s All Kicking Off’ podcast, believes now is the right time for United to part ways with the ‘tormented’ and ‘bored’ 26-year-old.

“He looks tormented at this moment in time,” he said.

“He looks bored. He looks stale. I think that he’s a player that actually needs a move away.

“I don’t think he’s working hard enough. I think he looks like a player who needs a fresh challenge.”

