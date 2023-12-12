Manchester United star interested in potential PSG transfer

Casemiro is reportedly intrigued by the possibility of transferring to PSG.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport Zone (via Get France Football News), who claims the Manchester United midfielder is a candidate to join the French giants after falling out of favour with Erik Ten Hag.

Despite being a serial winner while at Real Madrid and one of United’s most experienced players, Casemiro, 31, has fallen in his manager’s pecking order and even seen his place come under threat by young breakthrough star Kobbie Mainoo.

And with just two-and-a-half years left on his deal, which, according to Spotrac, includes £350,000-per week wages, the defensive midfielder is now thought to be considering his options.

Although clubs in Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League are also among those interested in signing the 31-year-old, PSG are have been credited with making a possible approach.

There is also an unnamed Italian club reportedly monitoring the South American’s situation.

During his first 18 months at Old Trafford, Casemiro, who has represented Brazil on 75 occasions, has scored 11 goals and registered seven assists in 63 games in all competitions.

