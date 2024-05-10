Sherwood is certain Postecoglou will sell Tottenham’s best midfielder

According to recent reports, Tottenham are ready to accept offers for most of their players, provided they receive a good offer.

Ange Postecoglou will oversee a major overhaul of the squad in the summer as he aims to stamp his authority and strengthen the squad.

Tottenham started the season brightly and at one stage they looked like dark horses for the Premier League title.

However, that optimism has long gone and it looks like they will fail to finish even in the top four.

Tottenham will be active in the market again as they plan their incomings and outgoings.

Former Spurs manager Tim Sherwood has suggested that the club could be looking to sell Rodrigo Bentancur.

Postecoglou wants to get rid of some players so that he can make space for new ones that align with his football philosophy.

As per a report in the Telegraph, Spurs could be looking to push Richarlison to the exit door.

There is nothing concrete about the future of any player but Spurs fans can expect a lot of activity in the transfer window.

Sherwood and Darren Lewis were involved in a discussion on the future of Tottenham players on Premier League Productions.

Lewis said: “I think what’s going to happen at Spurs is four or five players are going to leave. I don’t think Richarlison has a long-term future at the club. Kulusevski has gone off the boil. There are one or two players in the midfield that I think are okay. Hojbjerg I think will go in the summer.”

Sherwood added: “It looks like Bentancur will go. If you asked Tottenham fans, they will tell you he is the best midfield player they have got. Bissouma was outstanding at the start of the season. They have all gone off the boil at the same time. Maddison, who was a revelation, not anymore.”

Surely Spurs are not thinking about selling Bentancur as they consider him a valuable asset.

Tottenham should not consider selling Bentancur

The claim from Sherwood is a little over the top since the Uruguayan midfielder can help the midfield in defense, attack and transition.

His importance can be felt when he is not playing for them as they look out of ideas in the midfield without him.

Tottenham should build their midfield around someone like Bentancur who provides them strength, steel and passing quality in the middle of the park.

He will most likely be playing for them next season unless they receive an offer they cannot refuse.