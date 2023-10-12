Ange Postecoglou set to welcome 26-year-old star back to Tottenham in November

Tottenham will receive a boost during the month of November as the North London club expects Rodrigo Bentancur to be available for selection by then.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the middle of November is the target for the Uruguay star to return to action as the 26-year-old is already back in training following his long spell on the sideline.

Bentancur is in the final stage of his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee which has kept him out of action for all of this season so far. The 26-year-old was one of the better players during Antonio Conte’s reign at the club and will be looking to break into a winning side upon his return.

Bentancur made 26 appearances under Conte last season before his injury and netted six goals, whilst offering up two assists in those outings.

Postecoglou has opted for a midfield duo of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr this season, who have been excellent for the Australian coach so far. It will be difficult for the Uruguayan to separate the pair but it gives Tottenham more options to select from for the rest of the campaign.