Video: Eddie Nketiah sweeps Arsenal into the lead at PSV

Arsenal FC
Despite PSV having 10 shots in a first half they dominated, it was Arsenal who went ahead in their Champions League tie just before half-time through Eddie Nketiah. 

A swift move that included an excellent give and go from Reiss Nelson carved the Dutch side apart and Nketiah supplied the gloss.

Despite being surrounded by defenders, the Arsenal ace took the ball on his back foot, opened his body up and swept the ball home.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

