Video: Eddie Nketiah sweeps Arsenal into the lead at PSV

Despite PSV having 10 shots in a first half they dominated, it was Arsenal who went ahead in their Champions League tie just before half-time through Eddie Nketiah.

A swift move that included an excellent give and go from Reiss Nelson carved the Dutch side apart and Nketiah supplied the gloss.

Despite being surrounded by defenders, the Arsenal ace took the ball on his back foot, opened his body up and swept the ball home.

Brilliant move and wonderful finish ? Eddie Nketiah puts the Gunners ahead ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/K16yQWg4dq — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 12, 2023

First start in the #UCL ?

First goal in the #UCL ? Eddie Nketiah is loving life in the Champions League this evening! pic.twitter.com/bntwZ544AD — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 12, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo