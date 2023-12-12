VIDEO: Joselu brings Real Madrid level with a well-placed header

Champions League
Posted by

Spanish giants Real Madrid will be hoping to book their place in the next round of the UEFA Champions League with a positive result away from home against Union Berlin.

The German outfit put on an impressive display in the first half and they managed to get on the score sheet as well. However, Los Blancos have now hit back early on in the second half through Joselu.

The experienced striker has managed to find the back of the net in the 61st minute with a well-taken header. Brazilian attacker Rodrygo created the goalscoring opportunity with an impressive cross from the right flank, and Joselu found the back of the net to bring his side level.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man United influencer Mark Goldbridge apologises for embarrassing footage
VIDEO: Dani Ceballos scores late to hand Real Madrid a 3-2 lead
Chelsea can sign 23-year-old target for just £34 million in January

Image and Video via beIN Sports.

More Stories joselu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.