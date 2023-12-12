VIDEO: Joselu brings Real Madrid level with a well-placed header

Spanish giants Real Madrid will be hoping to book their place in the next round of the UEFA Champions League with a positive result away from home against Union Berlin.

The German outfit put on an impressive display in the first half and they managed to get on the score sheet as well. However, Los Blancos have now hit back early on in the second half through Joselu.

The experienced striker has managed to find the back of the net in the 61st minute with a well-taken header. Brazilian attacker Rodrygo created the goalscoring opportunity with an impressive cross from the right flank, and Joselu found the back of the net to bring his side level.

??| GOAL: Joselu equalises for Madrid Union Berlin 1-1 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/HEErIK0xxA — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 12, 2023

