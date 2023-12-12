VIDEO: Joselu scores his second of the night to put Real Madrid in the lead

Champions League
Real Madrid seem all set to end the UEFA Champions League group stages with an impressive win against Union Berlin.

Although the German outfit managed to head into halftime with a 1-0 lead, the Spanish giants have now turned the game around thanks to a well-taken brace from Spanish striker Joselu.

The experienced striker headed Real Madrid level in the 61st minute and he has now found the back of the net once again, with a low diving header in the 72nd minute.

The Real Madrid striker did well to meet Fran Garcia’s cross from the left flank to find the back of the net.

Image and Video via beIN Sport.

