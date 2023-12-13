Tottenham amongst leading contenders to sign out-of-favour £45m midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly among the leading contenders, alongside Juventus and two other unnamed Premier League clubs, in the pursuit of Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips for a potential January transfer.

The report from Gazzetta suggests that Phillips is seeking a new club as he is no longer in Pep Guardiola’s plans at Manchester City.

Juventus appears optimistic about their chances of securing Kalvin Phillips, with the hope that Manchester City might be reluctant to sell the midfielder to a domestic rival, giving them a potential advantage in the race for his signature. This information aligns with a recent report indicating that Tottenham Hotspur, along with Newcastle, faces strong competition from Juventus for Phillips.

It seems Kalvin Phillips prioritises regular playing time as he looks ahead to the European Championship next summer with England. This could present a challenge for Tottenham Hotspur, especially when competing with clubs like Newcastle and Juventus, where he might have a better chance of consistent first-team action.

Spurs currently have Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg that are competing for the holding midfield position.

Phillips could benefit from moving abroad in order to gain a proper fresh start, so a transfer to Juventus where he won’t have to compete for a starting role could be more beneficial.