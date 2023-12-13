“Especially against Bayern” – Erik ten Hag explains why he started unwanted player against Bayern Munich

The future of Raphael Varane at Man United is uncertain as the World Cup winner has fallen out of favour with Erik ten Hag, but the centre-back started in their huge Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

The former Real Madrid star partnered Harry Maguire at the heart of Man United’s defence and it was the first time the Frenchman had played from the beginning since 24 October against Copenhagen.

Following the 1-0 defeat to Bayern and the Manchester club’s Champions League elimination, Ten Hag explained why he started Varane to TNT Sports.

The Man United boss said via Fabrizio Romano: “You see that we need strong defending today.

“He (Varane) is very experienced, and especially against Bayern, we need to defend very strongly.”

Varane was in the team in the absence of Victor Lindelof but he was at least chosen over Jonny Evans. Ten Hag has played the Northern Irishman over the World Cup winner on several occasions this season so at least there might be progress.

Although they lost in the end, Varane was the best option for the job at Old Trafford on Tuesday but his future looks like it will not be at the Manchester club as a transfer in 2024 is certainly on the cards.