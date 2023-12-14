Ever since his record-breaking transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion, Moises Caicedo hasn’t really been at his best for new club, Chelsea, and the Ecuadorian has revealed the reason why.

Just 22 years of age, Caicedo blamed a poor pre-season for him not being able to find his groove at Stamford Bridge.

Fortunately, as well he knows, Caicedo has the full support of his manager, Mauricio Pochettino, telling Sky Sports that his manager is relaxed ostensibly because he is aware that the best is yet to come.

"He knows who I am, that's why he's relaxed with me." Moisés Caicedo on the support Mauricio Pochettino has shown him during his Chelsea spell ? pic.twitter.com/YYBEtkbeUa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 14, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports