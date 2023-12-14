Video: Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo announces reason for poor form

Ever since his record-breaking transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion, Moises Caicedo hasn’t really been at his best for new club, Chelsea, and the Ecuadorian has revealed the reason why.

Just 22 years of age, Caicedo blamed a poor pre-season for him not being able to find his groove at Stamford Bridge.

Fortunately, as well he knows, Caicedo has the full support of his manager, Mauricio Pochettino, telling Sky Sports that his manager is relaxed ostensibly because he is aware that the best is yet to come.

