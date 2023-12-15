Manchester City and Barcelona’s hopes of snapping up Joshua Kimmich in the summer may have been boosted.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has hinted at a potential exit from the club. Christian Falk has reported that the player has ‘asked around for an agent’ amid uncertainty over his future in Munich.

“It’s not clear what will happen with Joshua Kimmich’s future,” the BILD journalist informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“The club is monitoring him, as he’s not putting in his best performances at the moment. Bayern want to keep him.

“His current contract runs until 2025 and he’s one of the top earners on €20m-a-year. Now they have to talk about a new contract and the club is saying he can’t get more with these performances.

“If they can’t find a solution, perhaps both sides will agree to part ways.

“Kimmich is the only player at Bayern Munich who doesn’t have an agent, but if he were to seek an exit to another country, he would need to change that to make things easier.

“Barcelona and Premier League clubs are monitoring but he’ll need an agent if he wishes to secure a transfer abroad. I have heard that he has asked around for an agent.”

The reported Sky Blues target (TeamTalk) has been ever-present for the Bavarians this term, missing only two league games through suspension.

Where could Kimmich end up this summer?

Kimmich’s future may very well hinge on the state of the midfielder’s relations with manager Thomas Tuchel come the end of the campaign.

The 28-year-old has been involved in a dispute with the German tactician over his playing position, with the latter insistent that he is not a No.6.

Whilst Catalonia may provide the Bayern star with a genuine opportunity at a deeper role, the pull of former head coach Pep Guardiola could yet prove irresistible.

One can’t discount Barcelona’s ongoing financial struggles in the potential transfer poker either!