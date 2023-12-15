West Ham defender could head to Southampton in January

West Ham United defender Ben Johnson has been linked with a move away from the London club.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Southampton are keen on signing the defender and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers are prepared to sanction his departure.

The versatile defender is currently out of favour at the London club and he will be a free agent in the summer.

This is the right time for West Ham to cash in on him so that they can avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Ben Johnson needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and if the Championship outfit are prepared to provide him with that opportunity, the transfer could be ideal for all parties.

Southampton are in need of defensive reinforcements and the West Ham defender will be hungry to prove himself if he joins the club. His desire to succeed will be an added bonus for the Saints.

