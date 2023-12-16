Chelsea could intensify efforts to sign 25-year-old ace from PL rivals in January

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in recent months.

The 25-year-old England goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order at the north London club and he might need to leave in order to play regularly.

A report from talkSPORT claims that Chelsea are now considering stepping up their efforts to sign the player. Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has recently picked up a knee injury and he is facing a spell on the sidelines. The Blues will need to bring in a quality goalkeeper if Sanchez is out for an extended period.

Ramsdale would be a quality addition. He has proven himself in the Premier League with Arsenal and he would certainly be an upgrade on Chelsea’s other goalkeeping options.

The 25-year-old England international will want to play regularly and if the Blues can promise him ample game time, he could be tempted to join them.

With the European Championships coming up next summer, Ramsdale will be hoping to push Jordan Pickford for the starting spot in the England national team. He needs to play regularly in order for that to happen.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to do business with Chelsea in January. They might not want to weaken their squad midway through the season, especially in the middle of a title challenge.

Arsenal will want to do well in the UEFA Champions League as well and they need a deeper squad to do well across multiple fronts. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea decide to test Arsenal’s resolve with a concrete proposal in the coming weeks.