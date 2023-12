Chelsea have doubled their lead against Sheffield United during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

Despite witnessing a poor first half, Mauricio Pochettino’s halftime team talk has obviously paid off.

Coming out for the game’s second 45 minutes, Chelsea have been a much better team.

Cole Palmer scored the match’s opener after 54 minutes with Nicolas Jackson doubling the team’s advantage just seven minutes later.

Pictures from Foot+.