Bidding war could ensue as European giants watch Swedish sensation

Barcelona are reportedly showing interest in the talented 17-year-old Lucas Bergvall from Djurgardens IF.

Known as one of Sweden’s emerging stars, Bergvall made a significant impact with 28 appearances in his debut season at Djurgardens, contributing to the team’s fourth-place finish. His notable achievements include scoring his first senior goal in a Swedish cup game and finding the net in league matches, showcasing his promising skills and potential.

Lucas Bergvall, having impressed with his club performances, earned his debut for the Sweden under 21’s side in October, making a notable impact by scoring in a 4-0 victory against Moldova. Despite having fewer than 50 senior football appearances, the 17-year-old’s potential has already drawn the attention of the Spanish champions, Barcelona as well as Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, per Ekrem Konur.

As the talented teenager attracts interest from European giants, it’s anticipated that a bidding war could ensue, potentially making him Djurgardens’ record sale. To surpass the current record of £4.3m set by Dalian Professional for Marcus Danielson in 2020, any deal for Bergvall would need to exceed this amount.

The competition for the talented youngster may lead to a significant financial gain for Djurgardens IF if a record-breaking deal materialises.