“Without a doubt” – Wolverhampton Wanderers star opens up on transition to Premier League football

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha acknowledges feeling fully adapted to life at the club but remains determined to further improve.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, the Brazilian forward discussed his situation at Molineux and highlighted the progress under manager Gary O’Neil this season. Cunha, who made his move permanent from Atlético Madrid for €50m in the summer, initially faced challenges during his loan stint in the previous season. However, since O’Neil took over, he has experienced a significant turnaround, surpassing his previous season’s statistics with five goals and three assists in 17 games.

Cunha expresses satisfaction with his adaptation to English football and continues to strive for improvement.

“Without a doubt. We have a very good streak, beating great opponents. I believe this is my best moment. Everyone goes through a period of adaptation and with me it was no different. I arrived a year ago, but it feels like I’ve been there for a long time.”

Although Wolves were thrashed 3-0 at the London Stadium on Sunday by a buoyant West Ham team, they are still in a strong position sitting in 13th on 19 points, a comfortable ten points above the drop zone.

They have a difficult test on the horizon against Chelsea, but if Cunha and others are in the mood they could spring an upset at Molineux on Christmas Eve.