Video: Thiago Silva grabs a consolation for Chelsea as they’re downed at home by Wolves

Thiago Silva’s towering headed goal was too little too late for Chelsea, as the Blues were downed at Stamford Bridge 4-2 by a resurgent Wolves side.

Cole Palmer had given Mauricio Pochettino’s side the lead, but no sooner had they stopped celebrating than Matheus Cunha had levelled for the visitors via a big deflection.

Cunha would go on to complete his hat-trick with Wolves’ other goal going down as an Axel Disasi own goal.

Silva’s consolation came on 86 minutes, but even with 11 minutes of injury time it wasn’t enough to help them to at least a point.

??| GOAL: Thiago Silva scores for Chelsea! Chelsea 2-4 Wolves pic.twitter.com/RYysUepwNX — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 4, 2024

???????? GOAL | Chelsea 2-4 Wolves | Thiago Silva THIAGO SILVA GETS ONE BACK FOR CHELSEA!pic.twitter.com/wFWCKRmBrL — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) February 4, 2024

Pictures from beIN Sports, Viaplay and fuboTV